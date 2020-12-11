According to the Commission, Nana Akufo-Addo won re-elected with 51.59 percent of the vote and the NDC's John Dramani Mahama polled 47.36% of the total votes.

But even though some independent observers have congratulated Ghana for peaceful, free, and fair elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have raised concerns and described the election results as fictitious and false.

The presidential candidate for the NDC, in a press conference after the EC declared the results said they will not accept the results because the EC rigged the election in favour of the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, in an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, December 10, explained the legal processes involved in a election dispute.

He also emphasised that the NPP will contest the Savelugu parliamentary seat in the Northern Region. He also discussed legal protest that the NPP will mount over three other seats in parliament in the race to secure majority.

Touching on the NDC's protest of the presidential elctions, the Deputy Attorney General said it is the opposition party's right to contest the EC's results in court.

He also talked about the options open to the NDC over a presidential election petition.

Watch full video of Godfred Dame's submission below;

Mahama and Akufo-Addo are old rivals who have faced off at the ballot box twice before.

Mahama was president for four years until 2016 before being succeeded by Akufo-Addo. Both of those elections were determined by small margins.