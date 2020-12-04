The objective of the ceremony is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

In the Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on the theme "Eradicating vigilantism: The role of political parties", the contenders need to show commitment to follow electoral rules and ensure that Ghana stays peaceful after the election.

The signing took place at the Movenpick hotel in Accra where the two main political parties were present.

Tensions have been heightened going in the elections as the opposition NDC has declared that it will not accept the results of a flawed election.

READ MORE: NPP, NDC agree to disband vigilante groups

John Mahama warned the election management body that its credibility was at stake and must put in place measures to ensure the upcoming poll is fair to all stakeholders.

Even though Mahama acknowledged that the NDC has exhibited restraint since the electoral process started, he stated that the party will not allow the EC to usurp the people's mandate.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, September 24, Mahama noted "we in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election."

The 2020 PEPP follows the National Peace Council facilitated dialogue on eradicating vigilante violence which led to the NPP and the NDC adopting the code of conduct and the road map for eradicating vigilante violence in Ghana.

This PEPP is being convened by the Office of the National Chief Imam, the NPC, the National House of Chiefs, and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).