According to him, the Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC has done so marvelously well in the just ended December 7, 2020, elections that they must be applauded.

He claimed that the NDC got more votes in the stronghold of the NPP than its own strongholds, Volta and Oti regions combined.

Mr. Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page on Friday, December 11 to urge the NDC’s candidate, former President John Mahama pat on the back the party’s Ashanti regional executives for doing a yeoman’s job.

“NDC’s Ashanti campaign team and their agents in all polling stations were at their best and the results show: NDC got more votes from Ashanti Region than Volta and Oti Regions combined! Praise them! Don’t demoralise them,” his Facebook post reads in part.

READ ALSO: Here is what happened at Techiman South as Returning Officer was declaring the results (video)

He went further to commend the NPP’s team in the region too although they have lost some seats to the NDC.

“Indeed, both NPP and NDC campaign teams did very well in Ashanti. Which means Ashanti voters did very well with one of the highest voter turnout nationwide. In short, the supporters of both parties in the region came out to vote in their numbers and to the benefit of their respective parties. A great credit to both campaign teams.”

This is not the first time in one week he has showered praises on the opposition party for its astounding achievement in the controversial elections.

On Tuesday, just a day after Ghanaians went to the polls, and the Electoral Commission had not declared the presidential result, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page to praise the opposition NDC, saying it “has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections”.

“When all is said and done, NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections. You may not have flipped parliament and won the presidency but you’ve done very well,” wrote on Facebook.