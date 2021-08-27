His comments come after Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for the Ellembelle constituency petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate some seven deaths and eight injuries that occurred during the 2020 polls.

The MPs lodged a complaint against the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defence as well as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service, and the Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the electoral violence.

The MPs want disciplinary action as well as the prosecution of the officers that caused death and injuries during the polls. They are also seeking compensation for the victims or their representatives.

"The complainants demand that the Commission conduct investigations into the NESTF’s activities during the December 2020 elections at the Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central, and Savelugu constituencies in the Bono East, Greater Accra Region, and Northern Regions of the Republic of Ghana," the petition stated.

It added: "The Complainants also demand that the investigation identify officials of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces responsible for the unlawful acts the subject matter of the present complaint and the persons under whose command and instructions they acted.

"The Complainants finally demand that the investigation identify the role played by the Ministers of the Interior and Defence in terms of instructions and orders in relation to the conduct resulting in this complaint, and the lack of leadership or proper oversight to prevent, stop or respond in a manner to curb the violations".

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Ablakwa called on CHRAJ to investigate the circumstances and seek justice for the "innocents who were killed."