He has picked up his nomination forms to contest the seat after he was defeated in 2016.

The forms was picked on his behalf by the former Greater Accra Regional Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Yusif Fofana.

Speaking at the constituency office, Yusif Fofana said "In fact, looking at the pressure coming from the grassroots, we decided even in his absence to pick a form for him and then even file his nominations for him."

He said "This is a battle that we are going to, but this is family war so it’s going to be on a lighter note because the more you destroy your other aspirants, it’s like washing our dirty linen in public…We don’t see it as a serious thing about life and death. We think it’s about who is well placed to win the seat for us. And I believe even they themselves know Philip Addison stands tall because when it comes to politics, when it comes to involvement in the activities of the party, he has been there all the time, compared to my other brothers who are also coming to contest the seat. So he’s well known, he’s well placed and we know with him as our candidate, we can win the seat."

So far, three candidates, including Philip Addison, have picked up nomination forms in the hope of being selected to represent the NPP in the Klottey Korley Constituency.

In the 2016 polls, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings polled 33,609 votes, 50.29% to beat her closest challenger, Philip Addison who polled 29,122 votes representing 43.57%.

An independent candidate and native of Osu in the constituency, Nii Noi Nortey, was expected to put up a competent third front but only came out with 3,911 votes.