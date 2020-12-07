Mrs Bawumia who wore a green and yellow African print dress was allowed to vote without a Voters ID Card per regulations by the Electoral Commission.

Election 2020: Samira Bawumia tests the system by voting without ID card

Speaking to the media after casting her vote at the Christ the King Polling Station at around 11:30 am, the Second Lady said she wanted to test the system to see if it works.

“It works and of course they also found my name even though I didn’t use an ID card.

"I wanted to test the system so far I am happy with what I have seen,” she explained.

When she was questioned about the process, she said:

“It was very smooth and it’s going as planned so we are happy.”

She encouraged Ghanaians to go out and vote and conduct themselves in an orderly manner. Meanwhile, her husband, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia voted in Walewale.

Written by Yaw Tollo