Election 2024: It’s victory for the NPP - Salam Mustapha charges party youth

Addressing a charged crowd of party supporters of several thousands who turned out in Accra on September 28, 2024 after a Health Walk dubbed “walk for Bold Solutions”, the NPP Youth leader warned against complacency in the phase of the party’s impending victory.

He urged the youth to be ambassadors of the party by campaigning vigorously to consolidate its gains in the polls

“The only verdict we know going into election 2024 is win or win. We don’t know defeat. All we know is a victory for Dr Bawumia and nothing else," he stated.

Salam Mustapha touted the many achievements of the current government indicating that the NDC shouldn’t have even fielded a candidate for the election.

The Walk for Bold Solutions was Organized by the NPP’s national Youth wing led by Salam Mustapha.