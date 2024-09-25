NDC will break corruption under NPP — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

She stated that the Women’s Development Bank is coming, the National Apprenticeship Programme is coming and the NDC is also bringing you the Big Push to create jobs.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recalled that when the NDC was in government, the quality of education was high and all secondary school students were in school at the same time. There was also certainty about the academic calendar, the NDC vice presidential candidate addded.

She observed that in spite of the government’s rhetoric, secondary education has become costly as parents and guardians now pay more for the upkeep and academic needs of their children in school.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needs a reset and urged electorates to vote for the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election on December 7, 2024 to enable him fix the mess created by the government.

She said the country has been run aground by the NPP government, defaulted on its loan repayments and it will take the experience and hardwork of Mahama to navigate Ghana out of the mess created by the NPP gover.

She said Mahama is a hardworking and trusted leader with a solid record of achievements.

