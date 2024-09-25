NDC will break corruption under NPP — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Addressing NDC supporters at Ayinase in the Ellembelle Constituency on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, as part of the second phase of her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang urged the people to seize the opportunity on election day to break the hunger, suffering, the poverty and the high unemployment in the country.
The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said the party will use its 8th position on the ballot paper to break the corruption that has engulfed the country under the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
She stated that the Women’s Development Bank is coming, the National Apprenticeship Programme is coming and the NDC is also bringing you the Big Push to create jobs.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recalled that when the NDC was in government, the quality of education was high and all secondary school students were in school at the same time. There was also certainty about the academic calendar, the NDC vice presidential candidate addded.
She observed that in spite of the government’s rhetoric, secondary education has become costly as parents and guardians now pay more for the upkeep and academic needs of their children in school.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needs a reset and urged electorates to vote for the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election on December 7, 2024 to enable him fix the mess created by the government.
She said the country has been run aground by the NPP government, defaulted on its loan repayments and it will take the experience and hardwork of Mahama to navigate Ghana out of the mess created by the NPP gover.
She said Mahama is a hardworking and trusted leader with a solid record of achievements.
He [Mahama] built schools, markets, hospitals, roads and many other infrastructure projects across the country when he led the country and he will do it again when elected, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang said.