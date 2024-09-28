Election 2024: NPP to secure 52% of parliamentary seats - Outcomes International survey

“The findings indicate that 52% of the respondents are likely to vote for the NPP candidates while 36% are likely to vote for the NDC candidates. However, 7% indicated that they will vote for none of the candidates in the Parliamentary elections. In comparison, 5% suggest that they will vote for other candidates other than the NPP and NDC candidates,” the report said.

The researchers went to great lengths to explain key components of their survey which was conducted between August 15 and September 15, 2024.

“A quantitative research design was adopted for this study. The target population consists of all registered voters in the 2024 general elections, which is estimated to be about 17,000,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study used multistage Probability Proportional to Size sampling (PPS) with implicit stratification to reduce the operational cost of the survey and better represent the country…The main purpose of this survey is to identify the likely winner of the December 2024 general elections,” the report said.