Rojo Mettle-Nunoo who was cross-examined by the lawyer for the First Respondent, Justin Amenuvor said he had left the strong room twice during his stay at the EC premises.

"I left the strong room when the EC sacked me from the strong room. That was the first time I left the room. The EC sacked me from the strong room. It has never happened before. In previous elections, I stayed there for 72 hours.

READ MORE: Election petition: Here's why the Supreme Court dismissed Mahama's review application

"I left the strong room the second time to seek an audience with the electoral commissioner. It was somewhere between 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock," he told the Supreme Court on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Earlier, he said he was misled into certifying some regional results.

He alleged in paragraph 11 of his witness statement that he was misled by the EC officials into signing the regional collation sheet for Ashanti region.

He explained that he signed the statement because there was a signature of the agent of Mahama on it.

He later found out that what had been presented on the signed collation form was not consistent with a tally of polling station results in the Ashanti Region.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo has already had five out of his 32 points in his witness statement struck out.