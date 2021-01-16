According to him, the NDC and Mahama don't have the evidence needed to mount to any legal challenge.

He said Mahama is only trying to hoodwink the rank and file of the party by creating the impression that Mahama was cheated so that he could return to the contest in 2024.

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah described Mahama's concerns over the 2020 polls as a ploy "to position himself as the automatic candidate of the NDC" in 2024.

READ MORE: Supreme Court grants Mahama's request for live telecast of election petition

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "We were all told in 2013 by the Supreme Court that elections are won and lost at polling stations. Do you know that up to date, the NDC does not have a complete compilation of its 2016 pink sheets? There is nothing that ex-President Mahama can do today to come back as a President. Whether he likes it or not, he will stay another four years in opposition."

He reiterated that the reliefs being requested by the petitioners are different from the initial position they took prior to the filing of the petition.

"The idea that was fed out to the public was that somebody has done something wrong and that we have won the presidential and parliamentary but if you read the petition there is a clear request for a rerun which is based upon the fact that constitutionally nobody crossed the 50+1," he added.