This is due to the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not like to repeat the unfortunate tag of a being a one-term government ala their predecessors.

The opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have set their sights on wrestling power from the Akufo-Addo government.

These dynamics promises to set up a thrilling campaign season in 2020.

Based on these, we examined 5 things politicians are likely to do win power.

Commissioning of KVIPS: It is the common thing politicians do in these parts of the world, isn't it? This phenomenon is well likely to continue next year as Ghana braces itself for another elections.

KVIP Commission

There are likely to be pictures from politicians at the national and parliamentary levels commissioning numerous KVIPs in districts in the hinterlands.

These commissioning are also likely to happen in urban areas to solicit for votes in the 2020 general elections.

Commissioning of roads: In his budget statement to Parliament for the 2020 fiscal year, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta declared 2020 as the year of roads.

The Minister said government will be constructing a lot roads across the country as part of its campaign pledges.

Akufo Addo cutting sod

This pronouncement is not surprising to political connoisseurs as that has been the norm over the years and it is certainly not likely to end in 2020.

Engage in communal labour: Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo recently received a lot of flack on social media for pushing a truck in one of the neighbourhoods of the constituency.

Many people lambasted him for what they see as a ploy by politicians when they want to solicit for votes from local people.

‘Truck pusher’ John Dumelo does clean-up exercise ahead of 2020 elections

And this gimmick will certainly go into overdrive next year as those who are seeking electoral office are expected to go to the local level and engage citizens in their daily activities.

Eat and work with voters: The 2016 general elections saw a lot of politicians visiting the homes of voters and eating or engaging in games with them.

Oko Vanderpuije

There were pictures of then candidates Akufo-Addo and his Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia engaging in this. Some parliamentary candidates also used this old trick to win some votes and it is likely to continue in the coming year as Ghana head to the polls.

Share T-shirts and stipends to voters: One peculiar characteristic of election season in Africa is rented crowds for campaigns and it is not different in Ghana.

People are usually bused by politicians to fill campaign rallies and they usually rewarded with t-shirts and stipends.