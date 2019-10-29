He argued that Mahama is not the right candidate to lead the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, the NDC will lose the elections if the Council of Elders and party stalwarts don't change him.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

He stated that Mahama and the NDC are not the alternative to lead Ghana and urged Ghanaians to reject the NDC flagbearer adding that the country "certainly do not need such a clueless and visionless leadership."

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Akpaloo said: "This is a candidate who registered the biggest defeat in Ghana's history as an incumbent and he is not marketable but what will be his message in 2020."