Elections 2024: NPP scared of me — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is afraid of him.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to him, the NPP is scared of his third coming hence the party members paint him black in the eyes of the public.

During his campaign tour at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mahama said "I am confident that God will give us a victory. Let us vote massively for the NDC and support one person. All four aspirants, the NPP are not scared of anyone except one, they are scared of Mahama."

Mahama addressing party supporters in the Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region, also said the NDC will match the NPP boot for boot in the 2024 elections if the government attempts to intimidate and harass supporters of the party.

He stated that the NDC will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the general elections in 2024 adding that the party wants transparency so that the will of the people will be done after the polls.

He said "I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station."

Already, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and Ernest Kobea, a businessman have all declared their intentions and picked forms to contest the flagbearership of the NDC.

Emmanuel Tornyi
