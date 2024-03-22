Every aspect of the anti-gay bill politically motivated — Godfred Dame

He added that there is nothing that legally stops Parliament from approving the President's ministerial nominees.

His reactions come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced the House's decision to suspend the consideration of the President's nominees when South Dayi constituency lawmaker, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor filed an interlocutory injunction, halting the approval process.

This decision was also influenced by a directive from the presidency, citing ongoing legal proceedings at the Supreme Court.

Bagbin emphasized the importance of upholding legislative authority and democratic principles amidst these challenges, highlighting concerns over the erosion of foundational checks and balances.

He also noted the receipt of legal documentation related to the injunction motion filed by Dafeamekpor.

"Hon Members, I also bring to your attention, the receipt of a process from the Courts titled Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor vrs. The Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General ( Suit no. J1/12/2024) which process was served on the 19th of March 2024 and an injunction motion on notice seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President until the provisions of the constitution are satisfied," Bagbin stated.

However, the Attorney-General in a letter dated March 21, 2024, to the Speaker of Parliament said a search conducted by his outfit yesterday (March 21, 2024) at the Supreme Court registry revealed that no such injunction application had been filed.

"The plaintiff has not filed an application for an interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President' or indeed, any other interlocutory relief.

"Thus, there is nothing before the Supreme Court which may constitute a restraint or fetter on Parliament from proceeding with the approval of ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees presented to Parliament by the President in accordance with articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution," the A-G said in the letter.

Dame also said the plaintiff, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, had also failed to file a statement of the case to his suit challenging the approval of the ministerial nominees, which meant his suit was not properly before the Supreme Court.

The action filed by Dafeamekpor consists of a bare writ of summons, he said.

"No statement of the case in support of the writ has been filed as mandated by the Supreme Court Rules, 1996 (C.I. 16). It is thus correct to say, respectfully, that the suit is not properly constituted.