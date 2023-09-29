ADVERTISEMENT
Factionalism is dividing and killing commitment in the NPP – President Kufour

Evans Annang

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has lamented against the current bickering in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Former President John Agyekum Kufour
According to the former leader of the party, commitment among members is waning because of factionalism.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the former president emphasized the need for the NPP to carefully assess its activities as it moves forward. He highlighted the importance of a strong commitment within the party, which he likened to a form of dedication almost akin to a religious belief.

Mr. Kufuor noted that the sense of commitment he once felt within the party seems to have waned and underscored the importance of practising proper democracy, emphasizing inclusivity over factionalism.

Mr. Kufuor pointed out that emphasizing factions within the party, whether at the constituency or national level, leads to division and hinders cooperation.

“The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment. I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now. We are talking proper democracy, an inclusive one, you wouldn’t emphasise factions.”

“Once the practice of selecting constituency or [a] national, you wouldn’t be so divisive and emphasising faction. He belongs to that side so no cooperation. You do that you are dividing the force,” he stated.

Mr. Kufuor, who led Ghana between 2000 and 2008, said he had observed that the NPP of today differs significantly from what it used to be.

