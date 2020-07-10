In 2015, a move by the NPP to promote affirmative action in the party by reserving 16 parliamentary seats exclusively for its female parliamentary aspirants struck a discordant note with some rank and file members, who have agitated for an immediate review.

Some party members and activists besieged the party's office to register their strong protest and presented a petition to the leadership of the party to take a second look at the proposal adopted by the NEC for only female aspirants to contest the 16 female Members of Parliament in their respective constituencies.

Based on these developments, the NPP MP for Ablekuma West boldly described the actions of party members as that of people who regarded women as nonentities.

Speaking on UTV, Owusu-Ekuful stated that "members of my own party are behaving as if women were of no importance when it comes to participating in decision-making processes."

The MP irked by their actions wondered if "women have a future and a stake in decision making in the NPP".

As a gender activist, she wanted to know why divisions had to be all created when it comes to making decisions that would aid the participation of women in politics.

"Even before women began to vote, blood had to be shed across the length and breadth of the world," she said.

Following the appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Mahama for the 2020 elections, Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa suggested that the NDC flagbearer "does not take Ghanaians seriously" for his choice of running mate.

He said, "Prof Opoku-Agyemang lacks the credibility to serve as a Vice Presidential Candidate because her political achievements are nothing to write home about, therefore she cannot help Ghana in any way."

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful speaking on women in politics, however, urged the NPP to desist from hurling invectives at Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang just because of her gender.

She said rather than resort to name-calling, insults, and other scathing attacks, the focus must be on her record.

"We should take her on for her record in public life and resist the temptation of calling her names and hurling invectives at her just because she is a woman," she stated.

Watch the video below: