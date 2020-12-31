The Chairman, in a statement, explained that his resignation was on health grounds.

According to him, the decision was informed by advice from his doctors to resign from active politics.

“Having served our dear party in various roles and capacity since 1992: Ward Youth Organizer, Ward Chairman, Youth Organizer, Constituency Chairman, it is time to take a bow and allow others to serve the party,” the statement said.

He, however, gave the assurance of supporting the party in every capacity and “consolidating the gains made since the formation of the NPP” despite his resignation.

“I know this decision will receive various reaction from people, particularly my friends and loved ones but this decision has been made upon sober and deep reflection,” he added.

Below is the statement from Akwasi Nti Asamoah

The Ashanti Regional Chairman,

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Dear Sir,

Decision To Resign From Post As Constituency Chairman

I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign as the Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Fomena Constituency on health grounds.

I have therefore arrived at this decision having considered advice from medical professionals for me to take leave of active politics.

Notwithstanding my resignation, I want to give the firmest assurance that I will continue to support the party in all capacity to and make it possible in consolidating the gains made since the formation of the NPP.

I have formally communicated this decision to the constituency, regional and the national hierarchy.

It has been a great honour serving my people and the Great Elephant Family.

LONG LIVE GHANA, LONG LIVE NPP

Signed

Akwasi Nti Asamoah

Constituency Chairman, NPP

Fomena

Cc

The President of the Republic of Ghana,

Jubilee House

Vice President,

National Chairman,

General Secretary,

New Patriotic Party.

Constituency Council of Elders