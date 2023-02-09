He will be the second celebrity to contest the seat after John Dumelo failed to beat Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.
Ghanaian actor Fred Nuamah to contest for NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat
Ghanaian actor Fred Nuamah is lacing his boot to contest the parliamentary seat at Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.
Fred Nuamah is a film director and producer best known for his role in the movie The Game.
He is also the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards and Ghana TV series Awards, an annual award show that recognizes excellence in the film industry.
NPP's Lydia Seyram Alhassan wins Ayawaso seat
Lydia Seyram Alhassan replaced her late husband Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko in January 2019 when she contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
She won the by-election with 68.80% of the valid votes cast while the other candidates, Kwasi Delali Brempong of the NDC polled 30.52%, William Kofi Dowokpor of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 0.58 and 0.10 percent respectively.
Lydia Alhassan retained her seat after polling 39,851 out of 77,604 total votes in the 2020 polls.
Her closest competitor, John Dumelo of the NDC polled 37,778 while an independent candidate got 108 votes.
There were 595 rejected ballots.
