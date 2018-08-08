Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness

news

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has apologized the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV over comments he made about him.

Blay in an interview, had said that comments by buses he purchased for the NP by Afede are palmwine tappers comments.

According to him, he should have addressed the issue to allay Togbe’s fears and not the comments he made.

“I Freddie Blay, upon careful thought realise it’s an insult to the Asogli State and the people of the State. I also know it is bad manners to insult a chief or an elder in public, since anyone who is born from a home in Ghana must know this,” Mr Blay stated in his apology letter.

Afede, who is also the President of the Asogli House of Chiefs had said, "“Let me say that the frequency of corruption at elections is worrying because that sequence itself suggests the lack of trust and lack of transparency. And I think that we all have to work hard to minimise the frequency of perceptions of corruption and corruption. Nananom should lead the fight and should talk for transparency."

Freddie Blay purchased 275 buses for the NPP as part of a campaign promise prior to his election as the National Chairman of the party at a Congress at Koforidua in June.

However, an angry Freddie Blay described the traditional leader’s remarks as arrogant palm wine talk.

It will be recalled that the Asogli State Council, in a statement, demanded an unqualified apology from Mr Blay, and the party itself, over the insults.