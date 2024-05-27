Free SHS testimony on Bawumia’s TV show leaves Miracles Aboagye in tears (Video)

In a viral video clip of the show, Miracles is seen receiving a handkerchief from a production team staff and wiping tears when a testimony by a Free SHS beneficiary was being played.

"When you look at this young lady, where would her future have been? She was in search of an opportunity to secure her future... let us protect her and take it from there, let's not abandon this mission," a sobbing Miracles is heard saying.

The NPP have insisted that unless Bawumia succeeds President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2025, the opposition flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will scrap the policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier interview, Miracles Aboagye argued that Ghana would be worse off if the opposition National Democratic Congress was in power.

He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done well with the handling of the cedi to dollar rate considering the challenges it has been bedeviled with.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Aboagye said: “I am very sure that if in August 2014 the dollar was going that fast, If the same managers were here we would be buying the dollar at GHc25. Can you tell me what was happening in 2014 for the Cedi to move from 1.2 to 3.9 Cedi to the dollar?

“When you are running an organization you run it with conditions, the condition will determine where you are moving your organization to. In Ghana today the challenges we suffer in the global economy, if these managers were the ones in charge between 2020 and now we would be buying dollars at GHc25 or Ghc30. Because in 2014 we had no reason to have the dollar where it was,” Mr. Aboagye stated.

Watch Miracles Aboagye’s emotional video below