The 35-year-old man attempted to jump from the public gallery down into the chamber.

He has been identified as Kojo Mensah.

His action came as a surprise to some Members of Parliament and others in the gallery where he wanted to commit the crime.

The frustrated man was wearing a New Patriotic Party (NPP) T-shirt with the image of the Member of Parliament of Kwesimintim constituency, Joseph Mensah, printed on it.

The man after he was rescued said "I want to kill myself, I want to kill myself, I'll kill myself"...mentioning the name of the MP for the area, Joseph Mensah as the police whisked him to the Police station.

He has since been transferred to Police station in Accra for questioning.

The Commanding Officer in charge of Parliament's Protection Unit, Superintendent Freeman Tettey said "He witnessed proceedings in the chamber and unfortunately he decided to jump down. So, I believe more information will be established by the police as investigations continue."

