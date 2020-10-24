According to the police, these hotspots are areas that are very prone to chaos and violence on Election Day.

In all these hotspots are 4,098 with the Ashanti Region topping with the most districts prone to violence.

Police Statement on election hotspots in Ghana

The Police say the areas listed are to be keenly monitored in order to prevent or foil any attempts to cause tension ahead, during, and post-elections.

But the leadership of the Ghana Police Service has also given indications that they are up and ready to defend the peace during and after the elections.

The Ghana Police Service has also furnished the National Election Security Taskforce with the list of hotspot areas in all 16 regions across the country.

Below is the full list;

