A statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said such actions create insecurity in the country.

“The Government of Ghana condemns the reported shooting incident that took place at the NDC Regional Headquarters in the Ashanti region leaving on person dead and several others injured,” sections of the statement reads.

On Monday, violence erupted at the NDC’s Ashanti Regional office, which led to one death and another sustaining serious injury.

The gun battle reportedly ensued during a meeting by the party hierarchy in the region that was being chaired by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Two persons are reported to have been caught up in the melee after confusion broke between alleged NDC vigilante groups.

One of the men was shot thrice and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while another is currently in critical condition.

The government expressed its condolence to the family of the deceased, while urging the Police to hasten investigations in order to apprehend the culprits.

“Government expresses condolences to the bereaved family, wishes the injured a speedy recovery and urges the Police to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Government reiterates that violence should be eschewed from all spheres of our national life,” the statement added.

Read the government’s full statement below: