Gabby Otchere Darko urges women to study Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a course

Gabby's praise for the first lady emphasized her elegance, eloquence, lack of controversy, unblemished reputation, widespread admiration, and her commitment to pursuing noble causes without displaying undue influence. He lauded her as a guide on "How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse."

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a post shared on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, revealed that she received the honorary doctorate alongside Ghana's first female Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo, and the first female Chief Justice of the country, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

Expressing her gratitude, the First Lady humbly acknowledged the support of God and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in her achievements. She dedicated the award to the women and children of Ghana, citing their resilience as a constant inspiration.

"I am humbled to have received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra. I am thankful to God, my husband, The President of our dear nation, who has been my greatest cheerleader, my children, family, friends, partners, and staff," she wrote.