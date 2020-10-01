Members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some roads in the Volta Region.

The police in a message urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.

"Anybody traveling on any of these roads should exercise caution," the police message said.

The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.

Their action of blocking the roads on Friday morning, they said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.

The former Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Peter Toobu said he finds it surprising and disgraceful that the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service have not dealt with the secessionist groups.

Speaking on Accra FM, he said "From the level of understanding of my security position, from what is happening in the Volta Region and if listening to Kelvin Taylor's video, it is appearing that the government is stirring up certain things in the Volta Region, otherwise, if the instigators of the recent violence in the Volta Region are really separatists, the army would have dealt with them in less than a week."

Peter Lanchene Toobu

He added that if the separatist groups are those behind the recent violence and skirmishes, "then the Ghana Armed Forces must face them bullet for bullet; boot for boot because that is what they bring."

He said: "When somebody is attacking you with bullets, you don't go talking...If the government says it won’t negotiate with the separatists, then it means they know it is a full attack on our sovereignty. So, if it's a full attack, then how the army is handling the insurgency is not how it should handle the matter."

"I'm not suggesting that they should be violent but what I’m saying is that if the government knows these secessionist groups are intent on attacking Ghana to disgrace the country, then they should allow the Ghana Armed Forces to deal with them," Peter Toobu stated.