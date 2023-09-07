ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Bar Association has been reduced to a 'Chop bar' — Otokunor

Emmanuel Tornyi

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has added his voice to the comments by John Mahama describing the judiciary as being packed with New Patriotic Party (NPP) aligned judges.

Peter Otokunor

His reactions come after the GBA condemned the comment by Mahama.

The GBA reacting to the comment by Mahama described it as ill-informed, insisting a person's political affiliation does not stop them from becoming judges and being fair in applying the law.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the Public Relations Officer for the GBA, Saviour Kudze said he doesn't know how Mahama came to the conclusion that the judiciary has been packed with NPP judges adding that there's nothing wrong with Mahama advising a group of lawyers who have identified themselves as NDC lawyers to take up an appointment on the bench.

Mahama addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023, claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deliberately appointed the most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office and called on NDC members to "balance out" the bench.

Mahama alleged that currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.

Otokunor adding his voice in a Facebook post condemned the Association.

He wrote: "Ghana Bar Association has been reduced to a 'Chop Bar".

Meanwhile, Gary Nimako, the Director of Legal Affairs of the NPP has slammed former Mahama for his recent comments on the judiciary.

He said the criticism of the judiciary by Mahama is dangerous for Ghana's democracy.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
