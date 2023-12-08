Ghana is now better than London so let’s vote for Bawumia – Chairman Wontumi

Arguing his point, the vociferous Chairman said Ghana is now doing better than London in the United Kingdom.

He cited infrastructural advancements across suburbs such as Cantonments, Labadi, and East Legon as evidence of the positive transformation occurring under the current administration.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on December 7, 2023, he encouraged Ghanaians to support the continuity of the current administration by voting for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president.

“I came to Accra the last time and I used the Labone, Cantonments, and East Legon stretch, and you can see that Ghana is changing and now I can say that Ghana is better than London because if you look at different story buildings that are under construction and all, it means that we are working in this country, the country is changing and it's changing for good.

“ …and I am pleased as a Ghanaian, that’s why I am saying we should vote for Dr. Bawumia to continue the good work,” he said.