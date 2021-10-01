Ghana Police get three new choppers from Akufo-Addo

The president promised to buy the choppers for the police in his 2018 State of the Nation Address.

“Since I came to office in January 2017, a total of 568 vehicles including 15 operational buses have been presented by the government to the Service, a feat unprecedented in its history,” the president noted.

Apart from the existing Formed Police Unit in Accra, the president said “an additional 22 light armoured vehicles have been procured for use by the FPUs to be established in November in the Northern, Upper East, and Ashanti Regions”.

“In the next one-and-a-half years, FPUs will be established in the remaining regions that do not have FPUs,” he promised.

At the same ceremony, the President said Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has vindicated his decision to appoint him to the position.

“I’m confident that once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon, he’ll become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” Akufo-Addo said.

Dr Dampare was appointed to the position in July this year and took office on 1 August.

The former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service took over from Mr James Oppong-Boanuh.

Since the assumption of office, Dr Dampare has instituted some measures, such as the establishment of a horse patrol unit among others.

Also, the President said the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will deal decisively with criminals in the country.