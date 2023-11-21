He said Ghana stands to gain a lot of things if the Vice President wins the 2024 general elections.
Ghana will go to the World Cup finals if Bawumia becomes President – Wontumi
Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Recommended articles
Speaking at a rally in Nalerigu in the North East Region, Chairman Wontumi said the governing NPP will win the 2024 elections and continue the developmental projects it has started.
The vociferous regional chairman also said a Bawumia presidency will lift Ghana football and that the Black Stars will make the finals of the 2026 World Cup.
“When you vote for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, at the next World Cup in 2026, Ghana will go to the finals,” he said.
Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for his 24-hour economy policy.
Addressing a milling crowd in Tamale on Monday during his tour of the north, Dr. Bawumia dismissed the idea, saying a 24-hour economy cannot be legislated by the government and that many sectors of Ghana's economy, both government and private sectors, are already operating 24 hours.
"I hear John Mahama has a new idea and he wants to run a 24-hour economy. I say where did he get this idea from? It is not a bright idea! A 24-hour economy cannot be legislated by government," Dr. Bawumia said.
"Today, there are many businesses that are already working for 24 hours. Hospitals are open for 24 hours. You can buy electricity for 24 hours. Because of digitalization, you can transfer money for 24 hours. There are many chop bars and restaurants that are open for 24 hours."
Dr. Bawumia continued: "The police are working for 24 hours. The security services are working for 24 hours. So what is this 24-hour economy that you want to bring? Operating 24 hours is an issue for businesses. If you'll make more money opening 24 hours, there is no law preventing you."
While listing several policy initiatives he, as Vice President, introduced and spearheaded, Dr. Bawumia said Mr Mahama, who has become both Vice President and President before, does not have a track record of impactful and transformational policies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh