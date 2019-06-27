According to him, legislators of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC) and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) often vote on decisions based on party lines.

He said Parliament has become handicapped because legislators choose to back their parties, rather than tackle national issues squarely.

Mr. Avedzi made the statement during a National Dialogue on public accountability organised by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

“The day we [Members of Parliament] begin to vote on issues and not on party lines, that is the day issues will begin to change and then the powers of Parliament will then be established,” he said.

“Decision in Parliament is taken by the number of votes so if the issue on the floor is to be voted for, who do you think would win? The majority party wins, because we vote on party lines, we don’t vote on issues.”

The Ketu South MP urged his colleague Parliamentarians to begin to stand for the people and not just follow their parties.

He said MPs must be able to vote against their party depending on the issue on the Floor, especially when a decision is not in the interest of the country.