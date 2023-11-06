Ghanaians don't need a president who is a pathological liar like Bawumia — Sammy Gyamfi

In an X post, Sammy Gyamfi said when Dr. Bawumia got the opportunity to manage the economy as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, he turned out to be catastrophic and supervised the most abysmal economic performance in the history of the Fourth Republic.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia waxed lyrical about the economy and propounded lofty textbook theories on prudent economic management when he was in opposition.

He noted that it is a big shame despite the unprecedented vote-buying and personal phone calls to delegates, a significant number of the NPP delegates totaling 74,236 and constituting a whopping 39% voted against his candidature in the just-ended NPP presidential primaries.

Sammy Gyamfi added that Ghanaians currently find themselves in a total mess where hopelessness, recklessness, bankruptcy, hardships, corruption, and nepotism define the current state of Ghana.

He said Ghana needs change in 2024, and the change must take the form of a total reset and thus can only be brought about by an honest, visionary, and experienced leader the citizens can trust.

Bawumia wins NPP flagbearer race

Dr. Bawumia made history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after serving as the running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2008.

Dr. Bawumia garnered 118,210 votes, representing 61.43% of the total, while his closest competitor, Agyapong, received 71,991 votes, which amounted to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in a distant third with 1,459 votes or 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received only 781 votes, representing 0.41%.