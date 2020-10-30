According to him, the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under his government.

Sammy Gyamfi further stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed the buoyant economy he inherited from the Mahama administration.

Nana Addo

"All the promises of the NPP in 2016 have turned out to be a sham...the NPP was thinking four years will never come. In fact, they cannot do anything meaningful beyond what they’ve done. Ghanaians are suffering under President Akufo-Addo that is why all Ghanaians must vote against NPP," Sammy Gyamfi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"The NPP's ship is sinking fast, and nothing can save it. Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians and will be rejected in 2020," he stated.

He said the NPP created a false sense that it could out-perform the NDC in government but after winning the last elections, the policies of the government have resulted in untold hardship, with every sector of the economy taking a hit.