He said the government has been embroiled in several corruption scandals since it took over to rule the country in 2017, adding that "hardship in Ghana is real and unbearable" for Ghanaians.

Speaking to members of Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), the student wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) over the weekend, Alex Mould said "No wonder people are now using Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to confirm if the President is really the same person they voted for."

Former GNPC boss, Alex Mould

According to him, "the efforts of a small number of people who use their power and influence to change the laws and rules of engagement to amass wealth at the expense of the state by stealing assets.

"And it is undoubtedly the trademark of this corrupt NPP government led by President Akufo Addo."