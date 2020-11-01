According to him, some security personnel has been agents of brutalities [against members of the NDC ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said: "It goes without saying, that when it comes to the issue of politicizing security, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP are kingpins in this enterprise, as they virtually blamed President Mahama and the NDC for everything under the sun whilst in opposition. They peddled a lot of falsehood about the Mahama administration all because of power, and promised to make Ghana safer and more secure than the NDC was doing."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"The Akufo-Addo government has superintended over the pathetic nosediving of our security, through the formation, training, and encouragement of vigilante groups, members of which have now become Frankenstein monsters devouring innocent citizens,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Since becoming President of our Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conducted the affairs of state with the kind of tyranny, despotism, and authoritarianism that frightens many objective observers," he added.

He further stressed that happenings in the country cannot be seen as being normal due to the president’s conduct, which is outlined.

Sammy Gyamfi, therefore, advised Nana Addo to ensure that his actions do not put Ghana’s democracy at "great risk".