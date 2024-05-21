GH¢177m nursing trainee allowance: Bawumia is a certified liar — Joyce Bawah

Her comments came after Dr. Bawumia announced that the nursing trainee allowances would be disbursed following the approval of GH¢177 million by the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assured student nurses in the Bono Region that their allowances would be paid after he verified the matter with the Ministry of Finance.

During a meeting, a student nurse asked Dr. Bawumia about the long-overdue allowances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In another meeting with nurses and midwives in Accra, Dr. Bawumia promised that the outstanding debt owed to trainees would be settled by Thursday, May 16, 2024.

He stated that the Controller General had been instructed to release the funds to the Ministry of Health for disbursement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Joyce Bawah Mogtari said, "This is from the horse's mouth! So where is the GH¢177 million that the Finance Ministry was ordered to release? Like we keep saying, be careful whose battles you are fighting because sometimes those whose battles you fight most may just leave you in the lurch! Caveat emptor! Dr. Bawumia is a certified liar! Ghana deserves better."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) reported that its members have not received their allowances despite Dr. Bawumia's assurances.