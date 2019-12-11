According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has done more in last three years than the erstwhile John Mahama administration ever did.

Dr. Bawumia, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

The Vice President made the appeal during the closing ceremony of the NPP Youth Conference in Tamale in the Northern region.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to use digitisation to stop corruption – Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“This is the first term. This is just our first term. When you take our first term and compare that to the NDC you can see the difference. Look at their first term and compare it to our performance,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“It is a clear case of boot for ‘chale wote’. It is clear. So, the bottom line is that we have performed better, four more for Nana. We have performed better.”

This comes after President Akufo-Addo also appealed to Ghanaians to extend his mandate as Head of State come 2020.

He urged Ghanaians to renew his mandate, so that he can continue to build a solid foundation for the country.

The President said this when he addressed the people of Weija Gbawe as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, his government has so far built solid foundations for the economy, health and education sectors.

Such progresses, he said, would be continued should he be handed another four-year term in 2020.

“…Four more [years] for Nana so that we can continue the foundation that we are laying for Ghana,” Nana Addo said.