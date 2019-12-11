The report said there is unlikely to be an outright winner between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A survey conducted in Ghana indicates that about 42 per cent Ghanaians have not yet decided on who to vote for in the 2020 presidential race.

The report also indicates that a chunk of the electorate are still waiting to be convinced in the remaining year before the elections are held.

Asked if they would vote at all if the elections were held today, 11 per cent of the respondents said they would not compared to the five per cent of the same sample size who gave a similar response when interviewed in 2017.

Also, 34 per cent of the respondents indicated that they would vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with 22 per cent opting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Fourteen per cent of the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years, twice the number of adults interviewed, said they would not vote, while 17 per cent of the highly educated, those with post-secondary education and relatively well-off citizens said they would not vote. Additionally, 15 per cent of urban residents also said they would not vote compared to seven per cent of rural residents.

Mahama left me ‘very little’ inheritance – Akufo-Addo

From the report of 2019 and previous years, while the NPP seems to have lost some ground, the NDC remained consistent.

Thirty-four per cent of the respondents said they would vote for the ruling party in this latest survey compared to 49 per cent in 2017 and 34 per cent in 2014, before the party assumed power.

The latest report has 22 per cent for the NDC, the same percentage of respondents who said they would vote for the opposition party in 2017, a percentage less than those who indicated that they would vote for the party during the 2014 survey.