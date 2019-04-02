The aggrieved members said they are being ridiculed for their unemployment, despite the fact that they worked to bring their party to power.

The group also warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to forget his fight against political vigilantism in the country.

READ ALSO: 13 Delta Force escapees report themselves to police

According to Mohamudu Shamudeen, Spokesperson for the Kandahar Boys, which became famous for locking and chasing all managers of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the government must provide them with jobs before any move to disband their activities.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, he said "They should act now in order to bring down the activity of vigilante they should make sure they employ everybody because we are also human beings. We have families, we have people we're catering for so."

"The leaders of the party have their right-hand people, if you want to meet a leader and his right-hand man doesn’t want you to meet him you can’t see him. Even when you manage to meet the leader he’ll consult his right-hand person if the person sees that you are not into his ideas he will ask the leader not to help you. You'll just be sitting down idling, so we are telling them that they should recognize everybody in the party, they should understand that we all have one vote and we all struggled for the party to come to power.

READ MORE: 13 Delta Force members back in court to face new charge

"The President can create jobs, some of us are businessmen, they need loans he can offer loans to them, others who want jobs he can find jobs for them. If you want to ban vigilante groups without engaging them it may be difficult for the President.

"Asked what will happen if the jobs are not provided to them, Shamudeen answered, “we’ll continue to be like the way we are," Shamudeen stated.