GMA’s General Secretary Titus Beyuo picks forms to contest as NDC MP

Evans Annang

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo has resigned from his position.

Dr. Titus Beyuo
Dr. Titus Beyuo

He announced this decision after he picked forms to contest in parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lambussie-Karni Constituency in the Upper West Region.

He said the decision to come to this was taken after a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with family, friends and critical stakeholders.

“Arriving at this decision was an uphill task but the support and encouragement received from my family, traditional leaders in the Lambussie Traditional Council, party leadership at the National, Regional, Constituency and Branch Levels, and friends during the consultative process, made this less difficult,” he stated on Wednesday.

He has, therefore, promised to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and “and contribute to the developmental agenda of the next NDC government for the people of Ghana and Lambussie”.

Dr Titus Beyuo
Dr Titus Beyuo Pulse Ghana

“I am fully persuaded that the social democratic governance of the NDC holds the key to the alleviation of extreme poverty, provision of healthcare to all, restoration of the economy and above all ensuring fairness and equity in the distribution of the national cake.”

“It is my firm belief that the grace of God will abound to me as I make this switch from a professional and academic career into frontline politics. I need your prayers and continuous support.”

Dr Beyuo apologised to all those who may be disappointed with his decision to exit the GMA, especially at this time, but counted on their support in his new endeavour.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
