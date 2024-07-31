ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Godfred Dame is Ghana's worst ever Attorney General - Sammy Gyamfi

Evans Annang

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has slammed Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame for his handling of the ambulance case involving Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

Mr Gyamfi's criticism follows the Court of Appeal's acquittal and discharge of Dr Forson on Tuesday, July 30.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM, Mr Gyamfi accused Mr Dame of pursuing political goals rather than justice. He labelled Mr Dame as the "worst AG" in Ghana's history, highlighting his caution by the trial court to stay away from a matter he was prosecuting, calling it a "disgraceful" moment for the Attorney General.

"To further prove the malice of Godfred Dame in this whole matter is the fact that he didn’t have the decency and the patience to wait for the ruling of the Court of Appeal before issuing that ‘useless’ press statement. So at the time, he was describing the decision as inimical to the national interest, he didn’t even have the benefit of reasoning that went into the court of appeal’s decision."

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General
Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"So this is clearly a man who is hell-bent, he’s not interested in achieving justice, he’s just interested in oppressing, intimidating, harassing, and victimising political opponents for cheap political goal story and that’s why God has exposed him."

"He’s the worst attorney general in the history of this country. The first Attorney General to be cautioned or advised by a trial court to stay away from a matter that he’s prosecuting, that’s how disgraceful Godfred Dame has been reduced to."

However, in a statement, Mr Dame expressed his intention to challenge the court’s ruling, claiming it was detrimental to the battle against impunity and the rule of law.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mahama as President didn't do any dev't projects for Northerners - Bawumia

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

'Agyapadie' document contains total fiction fabricated to fan hatred — Okyenhene

John Mahama

Godfred Dame is acting like a legal representative for the NPP - Mahama

Minority leaders in Parliament

Bawumia is a driver’s mate; he’s not qualified to debate Mahama – Minority