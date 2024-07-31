Godfred Dame is Ghana's worst ever Attorney General - Sammy Gyamfi

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM, Mr Gyamfi accused Mr Dame of pursuing political goals rather than justice. He labelled Mr Dame as the "worst AG" in Ghana's history, highlighting his caution by the trial court to stay away from a matter he was prosecuting, calling it a "disgraceful" moment for the Attorney General.

"To further prove the malice of Godfred Dame in this whole matter is the fact that he didn’t have the decency and the patience to wait for the ruling of the Court of Appeal before issuing that ‘useless’ press statement. So at the time, he was describing the decision as inimical to the national interest, he didn’t even have the benefit of reasoning that went into the court of appeal’s decision."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"So this is clearly a man who is hell-bent, he’s not interested in achieving justice, he’s just interested in oppressing, intimidating, harassing, and victimising political opponents for cheap political goal story and that’s why God has exposed him."

"He’s the worst attorney general in the history of this country. The first Attorney General to be cautioned or advised by a trial court to stay away from a matter that he’s prosecuting, that’s how disgraceful Godfred Dame has been reduced to."

The court overturned the trial court’s directive for Forson to present his defence, upholding his appeal of no case.