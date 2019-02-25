Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating of competition from six other candidates.

The former president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52%; Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third with 1.03%; Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 0.93%; Ekwow Spio Garbrah was fifth with 0.65%; while former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu garnered 0.42% and 0.23% of the total votes respectively.

Mr. Tanoh and Prof. Alabi have, however, pledged their support to Mahama in his bid to become President in 2020.

“The delegates of our party have spoken and I have no doubt in mind that our leader, President John Dramani Mahama will pull the party closer together and work for the NDC to win the 2020 elections,” Prof. Alabi said in his concession speech.

“I have given him and the chairman of our party the highest assurance of my loyalty and support.

“I have urged and continue to appeal to my support base to even work harder for the elected flagbearer and the NDC in order to secure the 2020 victory. I urge my fellow contenders to do same,” he added.

Another defeated NDC flagbearer aspirant, Goosie Tanoh also promised to make Mahama’s 2020 bid successful.

“I have just telephoned HE John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory today and to express my sincere commitment to work to make his new term as the leader as successful as possible,” he said.