Gov't denies plot to sack IGP Dampare over allegations to rig 2024 elections

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.

He said there is no such plot against the Inspector General of Police, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity and independence of the police force during the electoral process adding that "tapes will be useful if they relate to a crime, but otherwise No. But I haven't made that determination whether this is criminal or not. Let me make it clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections. The president does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election."