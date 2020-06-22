According to the group, the idea could help deepen decentralization and accelerate socio-economic development.

The NDC flagbearer made the promise during his live Facebook address last Thursday.

Commenting on the promise, CSD-Ghana observed the proposal is also in line with the social democratic principle of popular participation and empowerment of the grassroots

“Centre for Social Democracy (CSD-Ghana) welcomes a proposal from the Former President John Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress to pay monthly stipend to Assembly Members if given the opportunity to lead the country in the 7th December 2020 general election. With bipartisan engagements and constructive debate, this idea could help deepen decentralization and accelerate socioeconomic development.

“H.E. John Mahama in a Facebook live on Thursday 18th June, 2020 indicated his intent to involve the Assembly Members in capturing the birth and death statistics of their respective electoral areas to enhance the district and national database and also to introduce periodic stipend for the Honorable Assembly Members. CSD-Ghana commends the Former President for such a proposal because we believe that Assembly members are at the centre of any government decentralization programme. Unfortunately, they have been ill-resourced over the years. The proposal is also in line with the social democratic principle of popular participation and empowerment of the grassroots. This CSD-Ghana believes is a major boost to local governance and decentralization,” the group said.

The group also suggested to the former President to consider a legislation to set up a small grant programme under the District Assemblies Common Fund to support communities undertake self help projects if given the opportunity.