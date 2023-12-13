Election 2024: Group mounts pressure on Kennedy Agyapong to go Independent

The supporters believe that backing the vociferous politician as an independent candidate is pivotal for Ghana's progress.

The chairperson of the group, Kwabena Yankey, the group’s chairperson, lauded the abilities of Kennedy Agyapong to run as an independent candidate.

He highlighted the Assin Central MP’s significant contributions to Ghana’s economic growth as the fundamental reason for their support.

Yankey addressing the press, explained that Kennedy Agyapong’s investments in job creation and infrastructure development are enough evidence of his suitability for the presidency.

"We the supporters of Kennedy Agyapong representing 37 percent of the NPP delegates, wish to inform the general public that Kennedy Agyapong needs to be the next President of Ghana.

"We are advocating for Kennedy Agyapong, and we urge him to stand as an independent candidate for a massive win in 2024," he stated.

In spite of the recent internal wrangling in the NPP, Yankey underscored that Agyapong’s independent candidature offers the best hope for national progress.

