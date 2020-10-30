He was suspended after he reported the National Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Said Sinare to the Accra Regional Police Command following an invitation over an allegations of distributing weapons against him [Sinare] ahead of the December elections.

Ahmed Tahiru reportedly presented an AK-47 and a pump-action gun to the police as evidence of the arms being given by Sinare to the youth to foment trouble.

Alhaji Sinare speaks

Alhaji Sinare in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the action of the suspended constituency chairman who has been his employee for eight years may be as a result of anger after he fired him about a month ago.

He, however, denied culpability in an alleged plot to arm people with weapons to cause chaos during the elections.

"He [Ahmed Tahiru] is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past 8 years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because for so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go.

"I don't own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun has been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47," he said.

Ade Coker explains why

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker explaining why Tahiru was given an indefinite suspension said the NDC Chairman failed to follow laid down rules for getting issues resolved.

"We have structures in the party, if you have any grievances there is a way you go about it in the party, you report officially to the party and the party will investigate. But where we have a constituency chairman taking a whole national vice chairman to the police station without recourse to party intervention, we feel he's gone too far, and we need to set him aside so that we can investigate the issue and then the right things would be done," Ade Coker said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

"He went to the police station, submitted some guns claiming that our national vice-chairman had given those guns to go and perform a certain action. We have investigated it and we deem it that we need to step him aside and investigate further and that is what we've done, we've taken the first step to investigate as a party," he added.