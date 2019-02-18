The gun battle ensued during a meeting by the party hierarchy in the region that was being chaired by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia.

Reporting from Kumasi, Ultimate FM's Isaac Bediako Justice said Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, run for cover during the melee.

The meeting was to address some misunderstanding between the regional chairman of the party Nana Kwasi and a key member Joseph Yamin. The confusion erupted after both men came along with their vigilante groups who started shoving each other.