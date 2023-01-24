Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others exit as NDC reshuffles its leadership in parliament

In a letter addressed to the speaker, Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who until now has been the NDC’s Minority Leader has been replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy is being replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

Meanwhile, reacting to the said reshuffle, the MP for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye who happens to be one of the leading members of the minority caucus said the development has come to him as a surprise, saying neither he nor the caucus was aware of any reshuffle, let alone a letter being sent to the speaker to that effect.

Contrary to his claim, there is another letter addressed to James Klutsey Avedzi informing him about the party's decision.

Pulse Ghana

It would be recalled that National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah had given a hint in March 2021 that the party was considering making changes to its leadership in parliament. This might just be the outcome of that decision.

“There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means reconfirming them. We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first. So it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement. I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision," he said then.