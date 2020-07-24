According to the NPP head, calls for her dismissal as Minister are misplaced and that the incident is being exaggerated.

Speaking on Joy FM in Accra, Freddie Blay said this is not the first time such an incident has happened at a registration center.

“She was a victim in this situation; definitely…I disagree with those who are calling for her [to be punished]. The laws of the party do not call for any sanction in this circumstance and I will therefore not initiate anything of the sort,” he said.

This matter is over-exaggerated. That is what I am saying…this is not the only [registration centre] where there has been a little disagreement,” he told Joy News.

Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East, said she had to take that decision to protect herself since she was not with her security detail at the time.

Minister of Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson

In an interview, she revealed that firing the gun wasn’t done by anyone in her team but herself.

"None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself," the MP said on Accra-based Adom FM.

She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.