Help your government if you've better ideas to save Ghana - Fawan Issah to NPP candidates

“Amongst the NPP presidential aspirants are a sitting vice president, former ministers, appointees & advisors of this government. Each spreading a new vision. There is an admission of how bad we’ve become. If they indeed have better ideas to govern, why not feed it to the gov’t?” Alhaji Issa wrote on Twitter on Monday, July 31.

Currently, 10 candidates have successfully submitted their nominations, and they are campaigning around the nation to persuade the NPP delegates to choose them as the party's next flagbearer to lead it into the 2024 election.

The following individuals have all been given the go-ahead by a vetting committee to participate in the NPP's primary: Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Former NPP general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, energy expert Kwadwo Poku, former trade and industry minister Alan Kyerematen, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former food and agriculture minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former energy minister Boakye Agyarko, a former member of parliament for Asante Mampong Edward Addai-Nimo, and economist Kofi Konadu Apraku.

