According to him, it only makes sense that if they have the interest of Ghana and their party at heart, they feed those flowery ideas to their struggling government to salvage the country's challenges rather than disowning the government, which some of them were a part of for years, and claiming to be the saviours Ghana never had.
Help your government if you've better ideas to save Ghana - Fawan Issah to NPP candidates
Co-Founder & Energy Analyst at the African Institute for Energy Policy and Security, Alhaji Fawan Iddi Issah has wondered why New Patriotic Party presidential hopefuls are watching their government struggle to govern the country amid a myriad of economic and other challenges while they go about propagating ideas, which they claim are potent enough to make Ghana better.
“Amongst the NPP presidential aspirants are a sitting vice president, former ministers, appointees & advisors of this government. Each spreading a new vision. There is an admission of how bad we’ve become. If they indeed have better ideas to govern, why not feed it to the gov’t?” Alhaji Issa wrote on Twitter on Monday, July 31.
Currently, 10 candidates have successfully submitted their nominations, and they are campaigning around the nation to persuade the NPP delegates to choose them as the party's next flagbearer to lead it into the 2024 election.
The following individuals have all been given the go-ahead by a vetting committee to participate in the NPP's primary: Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Former NPP general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, energy expert Kwadwo Poku, former trade and industry minister Alan Kyerematen, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former food and agriculture minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former energy minister Boakye Agyarko, a former member of parliament for Asante Mampong Edward Addai-Nimo, and economist Kofi Konadu Apraku.
The Special Elections, during which the flagbearer will be chosen, have been slated for August 26 by the NPP. The National Conference is then scheduled for November 4.
